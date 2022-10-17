Darcy Strickland, 29, died last week in Flaxmere, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A man has been arrested and police are seeking a second person in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland last week in Flaxmere.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick confirmed today that police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Patrick also said they are looking for another man in relation to the 29-year-old's death.

Police are also waiting on further medical results from the post-mortem examination.

"Further charges are likely," said Patrick.

Patrick said the attack on Strickland was brutal and callous.

"I would like to thank the members of the community who have come forward to assist police with this investigation and continue to urge those who have information to contact police."

Police at the Ramsey Cres scene in Flaxmere last Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting file number 221014/5396.



Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

Police were called to Ramsay Cres about 11.45pm on Thursday last week after two people were found injured outside an address.

One person died at the scene while the other person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and how the pair came to be injured, they said in an earlier statement.

Whānau of Strickland told the Herald shortly after the incident that they were stunned by the cowardly attack on their "gentle giant".

Relatives said he was "a good man" and "this hurts".

"We are all going to miss him."

Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere. One person died at the scene, while another was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Photo / NZME

Luanna Solomon said her nephew was a soft-hearted person who had the "most beautiful cheeky smile".

"Every day I would get his loving arms wrapped around me (yes, he had extra long arms) and with his soft eyes 'mōrena aunty', kiss on the cheek and giggles.

"This one really, really hurts.

"He was a gentle giant, a cuddly teddy bear, an absolutely beautiful human being, a beloved son of God, loved moko, son, brother, nephew, and a friend.

"We love him and are gutted by this cowardly act."

His first cousin Rangitiaho described him as "a superstar and champion to tamariki at kura".

"All he had to do was dunk the hoop and he was famous. But to some of them, he truly is their hero."

Brother Jermaine Harris Strickland said his brother was a good man and they were all going to miss him.

"This hurts."