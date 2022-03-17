Destiny Henderson with her sons Laykin, 1, and Chorus-Jay, 3, at the remains of their family home destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Destiny Henderson with her sons Laykin, 1, and Chorus-Jay, 3, at the remains of their family home destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A victim of a Flaxmere house fire on Tuesday said her sister's heroic actions saved the life of her oldest son.

Destiny Henderson said she wanted to thank her sister, Te Rehua Hanley, for her quick thinking in rescuing Destiny's son Chorus-Jay after first seeing the smoke.

"She was the one who ran into the room when it was in flames. She is my hero, she saved my son's life because he was in that room when it was in flames."

She said she also wanted to give a big thanks to the fire services for their bravery and time.

Destiny's mother Aleen Henderson-Hanley said the whānau were all grateful to have their daughters and mokos still here with them.

"It all could have been so different and we'll forever be thankful to still have all of our whānau safe and well."

Destiny said she was grateful to her sister, Te Rehua Hanley, who rescued Chorus-Jay from the room where the fire started after noticing smoke. Photo / Paul Taylor

Both said they are all very thankful for the donations friends, whānau and the community had given to support them through public and personal channels.

"That money can hopefully go towards a bond for another whare for my daughters and moko and also to help replace some of their belongings. I know there's been lots of offers of household goods from some generous people but at the moment there's nowhere to store that stuff," Aleen said.

"We appreciate everyone's aroha, manaakitanga and tautoko during this time," Destiny said.

A Givealittle page set up to support the whānau can be found at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/young-family-loses-everything-in-a-tragic-fire.

Senior firefighter at Hastings Fire Station Allan Brown said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined by investigators.