Emergency services were called to the blaze just before 11pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A large fire in an Auckland playground overnight is being treated as suspicious.

Multiple 111 calls alerted emergency services to the blaze at a playground in Flatbush just after 10.43pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one fire truck responded to the incident.

As well as the playground, nearby scrub was also found to be on fire.