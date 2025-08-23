Flatbush playground fire treated as suspicious
By Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
Emergency services were called to the blaze just before 11pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied
A large fire in an Auckland playground overnight is being treated as suspicious.
Multiple 111 calls alerted emergency services to the blaze at a playground in Flatbush just after 10.43pm on Saturday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one fire truck responded to the incident.
As well
as the playground, nearby scrub was also found to be on fire.