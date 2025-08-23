Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flatbush playground fire treated as suspicious

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the blaze just before 11pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services were called to the blaze just before 11pm on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A large fire in an Auckland playground overnight is being treated as suspicious.

Multiple 111 calls alerted emergency services to the blaze at a playground in Flatbush just after 10.43pm on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one fire truck responded to the incident.

As well

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save