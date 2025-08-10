Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Flag football in New Zealand: The growing sport pushing for LA Olympics 2028

By Jordan Smith
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jono Entwistle formerly played quarterback for the men’s national flag football side, which is now trying to qualify for the Olympics.

Jono Entwistle formerly played quarterback for the men’s national flag football side, which is now trying to qualify for the Olympics.

When California native Myke Fabela emigrated to Nelson in 2020, he joked that he “didn’t even bring his football cleats”.

Hearing about a local American flag football club, Fabela headed down to a local park, intrigued but with low expectations.

He was pleasantly surprised with what he saw.

“These guys

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save