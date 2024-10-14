The crews were already working to rescue three others who were at an altitude of 2300m.

“Time was of the essence to reach them as the temperature was in the negatives with wind gusts of 40-50km/h,” Sergeant Wade Callander said.

Taranaki Search and Rescue took five people off the mountain in just 24 hours.

One person had hypothermia and all three were assisted in walking to a nearby lodge where they were taken to hospital.

“As the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team were coming down the mountain from the second incident, they came across another member of the public in distress. They were underprepared for their intended route, and the team helped them walk down the mountain.

“With teams from Taranaki Search and Rescue and Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue still involved in the first incident, teams from Whanganui/National Park Search and Rescue and the Ruapehu Alpine Cliff Rescue were called to assist with the second.

“Although we are pleased to have provided a fast … response to help these five people get back home and safe, these incidents are a reminder to the public that the mountain is a dangerous place.”

Callander said climbing Mt Taranaki took “experience, knowledge, and properly fitted and correct equipment”.

“Even the most experienced people can get caught up in situations where they need assistance.

“Any day trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation and those wanting to go on an alpine climb need to consider if they have the right equipment to keep them safe if something happens.”







