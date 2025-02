Two people have been seriously injured following a crash on Ashworths Rd in Hurunui.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people have been seriously injured following a crash on Ashworths Rd in Hurunui.

Five people have been injured, including two seriously, following a two-vehicle crash in Hurunui, Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Ashworths Rd (SH1) scene near Mays Rd about 5.30pm.

“Initial reports suggest two people have been seriously injured,” police said

“Traffic management is in place. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”