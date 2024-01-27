Five people injured after four-vehicle crash near New Plymouth

Devon Rd is closed between De Havilland Dr and Corbett Rd, including access to Airport Drive/New Plymouth Airport.

Five people have been injured after a four-vehicle accident near New Plymouth Airport this evening.

A police spokesperson said the crash on Devon Rd was reported at 7.10pm and involved several cars.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle are on the scene.

“One person is in critical condition, two have serious injuries, and two others have moderate injuries.

“We transported the person in critical condition to New Plymouth Hospital and are assessing the other four at the scene.