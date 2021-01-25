Five homes under threat north of Christchurch as 18 crews battle blaze

Five homes are under threat from a fire burning north of Christchurch as fire crews now face two separate blazes burning in the region.

Residents have now been evacuated as 18 crews and three helicopters tackle the large scrub fire near The Pines Beach after emergency teams were earlier called in at 3.06pm.

""The scrub fire front is around 200m wide," Fire and Emergency said

"Firefighters are battling the scrub fire and actively protecting the five properties under threat."

One firefighter was also understood to have required treatment.

"One patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition," St John said.

It came as quick-thinking firefighters earlier saved a dozen at-risk properties further south in Christchurch's coastal Redcliffs suburb on a day when temperatures soared to 28C.

Residents had earlier been evacuated from Redcliffs as the uncontrolled fire crept closer to suburban homes.

Six fire crews and two helicopters were now tackling the large scrub fire on Balmoral Hill, near Glentrae Rd, which broke out around 1.40pm.

Fire and Emergency's Darren Aitken said quick thinking by those on the ground saved dozens of at-risk properties.

The crews put themselves directly between the fire and resident's homes as they battled the blaze, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ earlier said the blaze had stretched 50m x 100m and a number of homes were under threat.

The fire in Redcliffs. Photo / George Heard

A helicopter was en-route from Christchurch Airport.

NZME reporter George Heard earlier watched as fire closed in on homes.

He said it was burning into a lot of scrub and pine trees and fire crews were protecting multiple houses the fire was moving towards.

Heard said there were about five houses in the firing line, and the nearest one was two meters away from the flames.

He said firefighters could be seen on the scaffolding of a construction site, and other firefighters were on the decks of other properties trying to protect them.

At 2pm temperatures were sitting near 27C in the Garden City.

A helicopter was in attendance at the fire. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown said he could see heavy smoke coming up over Mt Pleasant and into Heathcote.

It comes after a scrub fire chewed through 15ha in the hills above Cass Bay last Tuesday.

Twenty homes were evacuated as a trio of helicopters with monsoon buckets tried to contain the blaze.

Fire services are still investigating what sparked the fire.

It was one of several fires in Canterbury last Tuesday.

Christchurch remains in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is needed to light a fire as temperatures continue to soar.