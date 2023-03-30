Fire crews are at fire at an East Auckland apartment this morning.
A Fire & Emergency spokesperson said they were attending to a fire at an apartment in East Tamaki.
”Five fire trucks are responding. It was reported to us at 8.05am.”
MORE TO COME
