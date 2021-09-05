Fisherman safely rescued from 8m cliff after getting swept off rocks at Raglan

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew winch down to rescue a fisherman at Raglan yesterday. Photo / AWRH

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew yesterday winched a fisherman to safety off a 40m cliff from a precarious west coast cliff.

The chopper crew were called to notorious fishing spot Papanui Point, south of Raglan, by police yesterday afternoon after reports a man in his 30s had been swept off the rocks while fishing.

Around 20 people have lost their lives fishing off rocks at Papanui Point, most recently Ariel Tagao of Hamilton who died in May this year.

An AWRH spokesman said their crew was called to the west coast beach at 4.05pm.

The fisherman had been swept off rocks but had managed to get out of the water and was then stuck 7 to 8 metres above the water line.

"On an incoming tide, crew performed a challenging cliff winch extraction of 140 feet to rescue the patient.

"The patient was in a minor condition and left in the care of police."

The area and environment the AWRH were dealing with yesterday. Photo / AWRH

A police spokesman said they were alerted to a fisherman falling off rocks into water at Papanui Point at 3.45pm.

"He was able to swim to a nearby rock and a member of the public called emergency services for assistance."



Police responded, along with the rescue helicopter and Raglan Coastguard.



"The man was winched to safety at around 5.30pm. I understand he had some cuts and bruises and was treated for hypothermia at the scene."

Police were considering enforcement action.

Under alert level 3 conditions, people can fish from a wharf or shore but not off rocks or a boat.

People are asked to go to their nearest fishing spot, not their favourite.