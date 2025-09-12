Scoles brought about 700kg of finfish on to his vessel, Winbill, from the trawl. Snapper, gurnard, rig and john dory were just some of the species that made up the haul, which had a commercial value of $1502.
He also had to pay that figure in damages to the marine reserve.
Beyond this, the fisherman failed to submit 27 of 47 catch reports on time between March and May 2024.
“Commercial fishers must ensure their catch and landing reports are on time and accurate,” Tasker said.
“It is an essential requirement of the Quota Management System and to keeping our shared fisheries sustainable into the future.”