NZ Herald Morning News Update | Tom Phillips injunction, FBI hunt for Kirk's killer. Erica Stanford delivers an education update as the airport gears up for summer. Video / NZH

A commercial fisherman has been fined $15,000 for trawling in a marine reserve.

Kelly Gavin Scoles, 37, deployed a bottom trawl net just over 1.5km outside the Kahurangi Marine Reserve, near the northwest coast of the South Island, and proceeded to trawl the entire length of the 16km reserve.

“We use GPS to monitor all commercial fishers in near-real time to ensure they are fishing where they are legally able to,” said Fisheries New Zealand regional manager fisheries compliance, Phil Tasker.

“Our expectation is that commercial fishers know where they’re fishing and what areas are closed to fishing, such as marine reserves.”