MetService National weather: December 3rd - 4th

The first weekend of summer promises a mostly fine weekend for much of the country, but the odd shower could wet Billy Joel concertgoers in Auckland tonight.

Auckland’s train network will be closed this weekend, disrupting travel plans for those going to Eden Park. Bus trips from midday until the end of timetabled services are included with the concert ticket.

Special event buses will go directly to and from Eden Park, but Auckland Transport is warning they will fill up fast. A park-and-ride facility will be made available in the city centre and at Alexandra Park.

Regular trips from the city will begin from Quay St at 4.30pm, as well as along the Northern Busway. Services from Alexandra Park, Greenlane, will start from 3.30pm. Return trips start from 10.30pm.

Th relatively dry weather comes as a ridge of high pressure develops over the North and upper South Islands, a notable change from the wild weather, including reports of tornados, experienced this week.

Green spots above show about 3mm of rain expected on Saturday: The first weekend of summer should be fine for most of the country, with showers possible about Auckland just in time for Billy Joel's concert at Eden Park. Photo / MetService

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a “fresh airmass” bringing cool southerly winds would linger for the next few days, but while winds were light plenty of sunshine will see temperatures reach around 20C for the main centres on Sunday.

“It’s not all windbreaks and woolly hats for the first few days of summer, even though max temperatures are looking to be as much as 7C lower than the December average for eastern coasts ... daytime temperatures will ‘feel’ notably warmer than the ambient temperatures forecast,” Clark said.

Auckland will have a mainly fine weekend, with isolated morning and evening showers on Saturday and evening cloud on Sunday.

A few showers could also dampen the start of the weekend in Christchurch before turning fine in the morning. Temperatures there could peak at 25C on Sunday, while Wellington should get higher than the 14C forecast for Saturday.

The move into summer follows “particularly active” weather for the last two weeks, Clark said. The cooler air from the south replaced warm, humid winds which fuelled “record-breaking rain” in Northland and reports of tornados in Waikato.

A waterspout was spotted in Auckland on Nvomber 20 amid a month of "active" weather fuelled by a sub-tropical set stream. Photo / Sarah Robbins

The latter half of the month saw a strong subtropical jetstream drive numerous fast-moving fronts across the country, with rain, thunderstorms, and snow also experienced.

More than 1000 homes were without power Wednesday as a tornado ripped through Paeroa and damaged properties and vehicles. Warning levels of rain drenched the top of the north while witnesses told the Herald of the terrifying moment the twister lifted roofs and felled trees.

A waterspout was spotted in Auckland as the “intense vortex” tracked along the coast off the North Shore on November 20.

Another 2000 homes were without power in the Coromandel Peninsula after residents went through “one hell of a night” on November 11.

The rest of December is likely to have “disjointed” weather with a messy forecast after the brief fine spell starting this weekend.