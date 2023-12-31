Crews raced to build sand berms against high surf a day after a rogue wave injured eight during a powerful Pacific Ocean swell. The waves were expected to grow up to 7.6 meters over the weekend. Video / AP

The region will wake to a few showers to start 2024 - but these will be followed by warm weather and temperatures expected to be in the high 20s.

The forecast comes after Hastings recorded the highest temperature in the country on Saturday, with a scorching 33C.

The high was recorded at about 4pm, with Hastings and Napier the only two places in the country that reached the 30s. Napier’s temperature hit 31C.





Cooling down with a kayaking adventure on Lake Tutira. Photo / Connull Lang

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said a front is passing over the North Island which meant that the weather across the country should remain fine for those wrapping up their holidays and heading back to work.

“Hawke’s Bay is looking great,” he said.

As the week progresses the good weather streak will remain in place, and temperatures are estimated to be around the 24, 25, 26C mark.

Bakker said the hottest part of the day tends to be around 3pm to 4pm as the ground has had time to warm up and the sun is still strong at that time of day.

“If you have to be outside in the hottest part of the day try and stay in the shade as much as you can.”

Marjin Zwart (Left), Wikke Zwart, and Anneke Heerevelt from the Netherlands on holiday in New Zealand having breakfast on the bank of Lake Tutira.

Monday to Thursday are expected to be the best days of the week, with Friday and the following weekend expected to see the rain return.

The unsettled summer weather across the country has been largely influenced by the El Nino weather pattern, which has caused swings in temperature variations sparking thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

As the fine weather lingers in the region the advice from MetService is to listen to your body, stay hydrated, wear a hat and sunscreen, and stay out of the direct heat where possible.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.



























