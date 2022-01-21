Voyager 2021 media awards
First term National MP Joseph Mooney on poverty, tragedy, Treaty negotiations and everything outdoors

8 minutes to read
National MP for Southland Joseph Mooney during his maiden speech in Parliament on March 24, 2021. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson
By
Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

As a child, Joseph Mooney and his younger brother tried - and failed - to get to Queenstown to mine for gold. In a twist of fate, Mooney is now MP for the sprawling Southland

