First of three new Christchurch surf lifesaving clubrooms open by christmas

Three new surf life saving clubs will open in Christchurch soon. Photo / Supplied

The first of three new surf lifesaving clubrooms for Christchurch beaches should be open by Christmas.

Surf-lifesaving New Zealand says the $2.5 million to 3.5 million cost for each clubroom has come from earthquake and Covid-19 responds funds as well as community and council fundraising.

Taylors Mistake and South Brighton clubrooms are due to open either before or just after Christmas and the foundations are being poured for New Brighton's new facility.

South Island manager Stu Bryce said each clubhouse will have wifi to update rescues instantly and community spaces.

"They are definitely well needed. They were all built in the 50's or 60's with volunteer time.

"They're at the end of their useful life. The earthquake didnt help, it probably speed the process up by about five or ten years."

Christchurch beach goers will need to stay out of trouble for the next two weeks until voluntary surf lifeguards start patrols.

North Island beaches are being patrolled with Dunedin clubs beginning over the weekend but Christchurch lifeguards don't start until November 15, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand said.

Bryce said beach visitors need to look after their mates in the meantime.

"If you're going to the beach enjoy it. Its great, its awesome to be out in the water and the weather is hopefully going to heat up pretty quickly but look after each other."

Those fishing on rocks are being advised to wear lifejackets.

Temperatures in Christchurch are set to skyrocket again this week.

It is expected to reach 27 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.