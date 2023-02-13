Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) are closed due to high swells.

The first measles case in New Zealand since the 2019 outbreak visited Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

The person is an adult living in Auckland who was infected overseas, however, did not become infectious until after their arrival in New Zealand.

The case is isolated at home and contact tracing is under way.

Several public exposure events between February 5 and February 11 have already been established and include the Blue Haven Hotel in Tauranga, Lolo Authentic Turkish Kitchen in Mount Maunganui, and the General Cafe in Mount Maunganui.

National Public Health Service director Dr Nick Champerlain said measles “is a very serious illness”.

“It is much more contagious than Covid-19, particularly amongst people who aren’t immune.

“Symptoms can include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery ‘pink’ eyes.

“These are followed by a blotchy rash. If you catch measles you’re infectious four days before and until four days after the rash appears.”

Symptoms normally take 7 to 14 days to develop after being exposed to someone with measles.

Anyone with symptoms needs to visit their GP or an after-hours clinic but phone ahead first to limit the risk of the virus being spread to other people.

Te Whatu Ora is tracing all contacts of the case to check immunity and offer vaccination where appropriate.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of the measles, mumps, or rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a measles illness previously or were born before 1969.

“It was inevitable that we would have further cases of measles in New Zealand and have been preparing for this for some time,” Chamberlain said.

“We are all aware of how infectious measles is from the last outbreak in Auckland and Northland.

“The most important thing that people can do to protect themselves is to ensure they and their Tamariki are immunised. Vaccination is safe and effective.”

National director of Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand's national public health service Dr Nick Chamberlain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

People who are infectious will need to isolate from the time that they may have become infected until four days after the rash first appears.

Anyone present at the exposure events is told to stay alert for symptoms and check if they are immune.

People should ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they aren’t immune and may have been exposed.

Public exposure events

Countdown, Quay St: February 6 from 6.30pm to 7pm

Pharmacy at Quay Park, Auckland CBD: February 9 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Blue Haven Hotel, Tauranga: February 5 to 6, checked out 1am on February 6

Lolo Authentic Turkish Kitchen, Mount Maunganui, February 6 from 1pm to 2pm

Charter bus to That Weekend festival: February 5, 2.30pm

That Weekend festival: February 5 from 3.30pm to 11.30pm

Charter bus to Tauranga from That Weekend festival: February 5, 11pm to February 6, 12.30am

The General Cafe, Mount Maunganui: February 6 from 11am to 12.30pm.

The individual has also been to other places, but Public Health has either been able to identify those who may be contacts and inform them directly, or the risk has been assessed as very low.

These places are therefore not being publicised in the media to protect individual privacy. Additional public exposure events may still be identified and will be publicised if necessary.