First Christchurch ultramarathon impresses endurance athletes

Race director Kerryn Bell said the longest events previously contested in New Zealand were over 24 hours.

She told RNZ’s Morning Report that all the feedback so far was that Christchurch had made a good fist of staging the increased distances.

“These athletes typically do this and then go around the world doing them. They like to have a fast, flat course. So Hagley Park is perfect.

“It’s beautiful. We’ve got the cherry blossoms out, it’s spring, so we’ve got the new ducklings out.

“The feedback from the athletes is that it’s absolutely stunning. We’ve got a lot of great feedback and a lot of people around the world watching, so we’re definitely hoping this becomes a permanent fixture.”

The athletes are competing in a backdrop of cherry blossoms in Hagley Park. Photo / George Heard

Bell said the event was an enormous logistical exercise, needing a large support crew working in shifts to prepare meals, keep a tally on the athletes and provide medical and motivational support.

There had been no major injuries through the first half of the race, with blisters and chafing the main issues.

The weather had been ideal, although a little cool for some of the Australian contingent, Bell said.

Australians Allicia Heron and Sabina Hamaty are well clear in the women’s race. Either of them could yet break the world record of 665km covered when the race finishes on Sunday afternoon.

“Not only are they chasing the current world record, but they’re competing against each other,” Bell said.

“They’re getting a little weary, and now the strategies come in. It’s interesting to watch the game of cat and mouse between them.

“One of the ladies is tending to rest less, she is moving at a slower pace, more consistently. The other lady has taken some bigger sleeps earlier on and then come back out onto the trail and [is] actually moving faster.”