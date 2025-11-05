About 50 people were reportedly shooting fireworks at each other on Castle Street, with police narrowly avoiding being hit. Two people were arrested over the incident.

Fireworks shot at police in Dunedin for the second time, leading to three arrests

Fireworks were again shot at police on Dunedin’s notorious Castle St last night, resulting in three Guy Fawkes arrests.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police responded to multiple reports of disorder on the student party street “with fireworks being let off and people drinking in the street”.

“Police attended, and unfortunately, some attendees decided to aim fireworks at officers, which is reckless and dangerous. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Despite multiple warnings, some of the around 80 people on the street continued to shoot fireworks at police staff, said Lee.

Three males were arrested for disorderly behaviour and transported to the Dunedin Custody Unit.