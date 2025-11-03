Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fireworks debate reignites as officials warn of rising fire and safety risks – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Nobody wants to see the demise of controlled pyrotechnics...it is the indiscriminate use of fireworks in uncontrolled circumstances that should be banned. FILE PHOTO

Nobody wants to see the demise of controlled pyrotechnics...it is the indiscriminate use of fireworks in uncontrolled circumstances that should be banned. FILE PHOTO

It’s that time of year again, when we debate whether New Zealanders should be allowed to let off fireworks.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is among those opposed, saying it knows firsthand how dangerous fireworks can be.

Last year was the worst year for fireworks-related fires since 2017, with 166

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save