Firework sales are restricted to four days from November 2 to 5 each year – but there are growing calls to scrap them.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s readiness and recovery national manager, Adrian Nacey, told The Front Page that a significant fire in Pegasus, North Canterbury, in November 2022, is a prime example of how things can get out of control.

“Fireworks were set off at the beach there, got into the pine plantation, and got out of control.

“That burnt for around 200 hectares of pine forest and also some native regenerating forests that the local community had planted. We had to evacuate the community in the middle of the night, putting people into evacuation centres, evacuating people from the campground, and a horse stud.

“That fire took us five days to put out, and that one cost over $400,000 for us to deal with.

“We’ve also had a couple of pretty significant nights for fireworks. For instance, we had a particularly windy and hot year at the end of 2022, and then in the middle of the night on New Year’s Eve, at one point, we were responding to 15 fires set off by fireworks at the same time.

“For communities, that’s not where they want our crews in the middle of the night,” he said.

Firefighters aren’t the only ones against the public sale of fireworks.

SPCA is intensifying its advocacy efforts to protect animals from distress and harm caused by fireworks.

The group’s scientific officer, Dr Alison Vaughan, told The Front Page, that they are seeing huge support for a ban.

“We know that from surveys in New Zealand that up to 75% of cats and dogs are frightened of fireworks. Also, other animals like horses can not only be frightened, but also, quite often seriously injured.

" This is a very common and very predictable, but also very avoidable, um, cause of suffering for animals," she said.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

Fireworks restrictions

Checking conditions

Alternatives available

What pet owners can do

Could there be tighter rules around fireworks?

