Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fireworks blamed as fire tears through Auckland paddock

RNZ
Quick Read

A paddock blaze in Millwater, north of Auckland, is believed to be caused by fireworks. Photo / RNZ

A paddock blaze in Millwater, north of Auckland, is believed to be caused by fireworks. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The owner of a paddock where a blaze has broken out believes fireworks were the cause.

Firefighters were at the site in the Millwater area, north of Auckland, on Friday afternoon.

Three trucks and two incident response units were at the scene.

The owner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save