By RNZ

The owner of a paddock where a blaze has broken out believes fireworks were the cause.

Firefighters were at the site in the Millwater area, north of Auckland, on Friday afternoon.

Three trucks and two incident response units were at the scene.

The owner told RNZ someone was letting off fireworks earlier in the day, and she believed that was the cause.