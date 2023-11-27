For the second time in a few hours, firefighters were called to Birkenhead Methodist Parish on Onewa Rd due to a suspicious fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A church property on Auckland’s North Shore has suffered two arson attacks in the space of a few hours overnight.

Emergency services were first called at 8.16pm to a fire at the Zion Hill Birkenhead Methodist Church on Onewa Rd.

On arrival a small fire was found on the side of the church, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

Five fire trucks were sent to deal with the blaze. It had been extinguished and no one had been injured, but the fire was being treated as suspicious and had been reported to police.

Three fire trucks were sent to the second blaze in a shed at the Methodist church. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Just after midnight firefighters were called to a fire in the same area, Pennefather said.

On arrival a small fire was found on the external wall of a shed. Three fire trucks attended and put out the fire.

It was also being treated as suspicious and police had been advised.
















