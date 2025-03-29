Advertisement
Auckland Southern Motorway fire: Roadside blaze causing delays between Drury and Ramarama

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
A devastating earthquake shook Myanmar and surrounding countries late last night. The NZ health sector continues to struggle, Israel continues bombing Israel despite ceasefire.

A grass fire has been extinguished beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway, with the incident causing significant delays in both directions between Drury and Ramarama.

NZTA said all lanes are open but advises motorists to pass the scene with extra care this afternoon as congestion eases.

Large clouds of smoke filled the side of the motorway with flames encroaching nearby power pylons.

Significant delays on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Ramarama are expected after a grass fire on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Surbhi Jain
Riverhead resident Surbhi Jain said she was driving from Auckland towards Hamilton when she reported the fire to emergency services.

“It was huge, I was so surprised no one was stopping or had reported it before us.”

She said the fire appeared to be spreading quickly because there were large areas of burnt and black grass.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they responded with two tankers and four pumps.

The police have been approached for comment.

More to come.

