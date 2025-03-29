A devastating earthquake shook Myanmar and surrounding countries late last night. The NZ health sector continues to struggle, Israel continues bombing Israel despite ceasefire.

A grass fire has been extinguished beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway, with the incident causing significant delays in both directions between Drury and Ramarama.

NZTA said all lanes are open but advises motorists to pass the scene with extra care this afternoon as congestion eases.

Large clouds of smoke filled the side of the motorway with flames encroaching nearby power pylons.

Significant delays on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Ramarama are expected after a grass fire on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Surbhi Jain

Riverhead resident Surbhi Jain said she was driving from Auckland towards Hamilton when she reported the fire to emergency services.