A grass fire has been extinguished beside Auckland’s Southern Motorway, with the incident causing significant delays in both directions between Drury and Ramarama.
NZTA said all lanes are open but advises motorists to pass the scene with extra care this afternoon as congestion eases.
Large clouds of smoke filled the side of the motorway with flames encroaching nearby power pylons.
Riverhead resident Surbhi Jain said she was driving from Auckland towards Hamilton when she reported the fire to emergency services.