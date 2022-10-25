Emergency services are responding to a fire in a high-rise building in central Wellington.
Ten Fire and Emergency trucks are at the scene of a fire in the Spark building on Featherston St.
An NZME journalist at the scene has reported smoke coming from the building and firefighters preparing to smash windows.
Workers have been evacuated from the building.
A photo shows multiple fire trucks at the scene and firefighters up a cherry-picker focusing on higher levels of the building.
More to come