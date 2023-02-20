The millions announced for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, the future of forestry in flood-hit regions remains uncertain and truancy officers return to schools in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Workers have been evacuated at a chemical manufacturing warehouse in East Auckland this morning after a chemical spill.

Fire and Emergency responded after a methyl bromide alarm was activated at a Mt Wellington factory.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there was some leakage when they arrived but it was dissipating.

“We contained the area and all workers were evacuated prior to our arrival. As the gas dissipated the reading went back to normal.

“We left the scene. Seven appliance vehicles attended the incident. There is no further threat.”