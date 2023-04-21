A battery recycling facility in Avondale went up in flames overnight. Video / David Killp

Firefighters are still examining the site of a large blaze at a battery recycling business in Avondale which took hours to contain.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said one fire appliance was checking for hotspots at Lanford Cres premise in Avondale this morning.

Fire investigators were also expected to be there today.

Firefighters continue to check for hotspots after hours long battle with flames at Avondale battery recycling facility overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokesperson said officers were liaising with fire investigators this morning following a fire in a vacant building last night.

There’s no indication in our file as to whether the fire is being treated as suspicious.”

At least 15 Fire and Emergency units and aerial appliances were understood to be at TES-AMM NZ, which offers battery recycling services, the scene of the blaze, trying to bring the fire under control.

Fire investigators are inspecting the site of a huge blaze that took hours to control last night in Avondale, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The fire had been burning for about two hours and a third alarm had been activated in response.

It was understood that the neighbouring Paradice Ice Skating rink had also been evacuated.

A police spokesperson told Stuff the blaze appeared to be in a vacant commercial building that was used for printer recycling.

A large blaze has caused huge destruction at a battery recycling facility in Avondale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald they were alerted to the fire shortly after 9pm.

“The building is approximately 20 by 30 metres and the fire is located in the rear of the building,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency were not aware of any evacuations.

Fire crews are investigating cause of the blaze at an Avondale battery recycling plant. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Herald reader said they were in the New Lynn/Titirangi area and could smell and see the smoke from their garden.

“Smells like burning plastic. We’ve also heard heaps of sirens.

“Just drove past. Heaps of smoke no visible flames.”