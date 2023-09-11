New Zealand firefighters meet New York representatives at the annual 9/11 memorial at the Sky Tower in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Twenty-two years ago, 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, 55 military personnel and more than 2100 civilians died when the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York disintegrated after a major terrorist attack.

The loss of life is remembered all over the world every year, including Auckland where hundreds of firefighters and whānau gather near the Sky Tower for a commemorative service and march.

Image 1 of 11 : 343 firefighters died in 9/11

The Auckland event includes a climb of the 1103 steps over 51 flights to the top of the 328m-high sky tower by firefighters dressed in full kit. Firefighters taking part in the Auckland 9/11 memorial stair climb pass photographs of the 343 firemen and women who were lost that day.

The gathering of fire personnel in Auckland is also an opportunity to remember the brave women and men who have lost their lives during service in Aotearoa. This year Muriwai volunteer firefighters Dave van Zwananberg and Craig Stevens were also mourned. The two men died when a house collapsed on them during Cyclone Gabrielle. Their families were comforted by colleagues at the central Auckland event.

American Consul General Sarah Nelson joined New York fire chiefs and local fire departments to remember the NY firefighters lost on 9/11 and to honour NZ firefighters lost in the line of duty.

The annual event strengthens the bonds of the firefighters in New York and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The ceremony serves as a reminder of the important and risky work of our brave emergency service workers.