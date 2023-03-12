Fire crews battled a huge blaze near a railway station in Porirua, Wellington, overnight. Photo / File

Fire crews in Wellington have spent several hours fighting a large blaze in Porirua overnight.

Up to five fire crews were called to an area near a railway station in the suburb shortly before midnight, when the fire was smaller.

However, it quickly escalated to a bigger blaze that forced a number of road closures. Tranzrail also shut down one train line as a safety precaution - which disrupted travel for some time.

Central fire communications said the situation has since been brought under control and firefighters left the scene about 4am.

There are no reports of injuries.