The fire was believed to be at this firewood provider on Turner Rd. Video / Alex Cairns

Residents have described a large explosion from a fire near Tauranga as sounding like an earthquake.

Five fire appliances and other support vehicles were called to a property in Whakamārama about 7.54pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a shed was “fully involved” and there was a mention of two to three vehicles and a gas cylinder, but she could not confirm if these items were inside the shed.

Fiona Spalding said the "big explosion" made their "whole house shake and windows rattled". Photo / Fiona Spalding

Fiona Spalding said the “big explosion” made their “whole house shake and windows rattle”.

She said she lived “quite a distance away” but could see the flames get bigger and could hear “cracking and popping” and smelt smoke.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times she heard a “really loud bang” about 8pm.

“It sounded like it was inside the house but then we heard a lot of birds take off outside too.”

A woman who lives 3km from the blaze said she heard a “loud cracking” and “creaking” noise, similar to the noise of an earthquake.

”We thought it was an earthquake at first, but there was no shake.”

She said it wasn’t until after she saw a post on social media that she realised what she heard “must have been the explosion from the fire”.

She believed what she felt was a sound wave, or something similar, from the explosion.

Another nearby resident said the fire got “bigger and bigger” and “there was a massive explosion” not long after firefighters arrived.

She believed the blaze was on a property that provides firewood.

The Fire and Emergency spokeswoman was unable to say how large the fire was.

She said the fire was out by 9.24pm and there were no injuries.

