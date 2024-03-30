Breaking news. Photo / NZ Herald

Firefighters are battling to control a blaze that has fanned out 600m through bush on steep terrain in a rural community south of Auckland.

Josh Pennefather, from the Fire Emergency New Zealand, said firefighters were called out to “vegetation fire” on Kawakawa Bay Coast Rd shortly after 1pm today.

Six firetrucks from surrounding stations, as well as three water tankers and two helicopters were still working to extinguish the blaze near Raukura Point, Pennefather said.

“The fire now measures 400m by 600m on steep terrain, so it’s pretty big,” Pennefather said.

More to come