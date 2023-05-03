Voyager 2022 media awards
Firefighters battling blaze on 10th floor of central Auckland high-rise

Fire crews were battling a fire at an apartment building on Mount St. Photo / Alex Robertson

Firefighters have controlled a fire on the 10th floor of a high-rise apartment building in central Auckland.

A witness has told the Herald residents were crowded on Mount St after evacuating the building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said 13 crews responded and where at the scene at 7.20pm.

The witness said the incident “looks pretty serious”.

The Herald understands the building is near Symonds St, a key road for bus services into the central city.

Fenz was first alerted to the blaze at 6.44pm when a fire alarm was set off.

A spokeswoman said the fire had been “contained” by sprinklers as of 7.44pm. Crew remained on the scene.

