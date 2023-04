Fire and Emergency are battling a house fire on Brecon Rd in Stratford. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency are battling a large house fire in Stratford.

A spokesperson says fire crews were called to the blaze on Brecon Rd about 8.30pm.

Five fire trucks and a support vehicle are at the scene.

Video shows a huge plume of smoke and flames rising high into the air, well above the roofs of neighbouring houses.

A police spokesperson says officers are not at the scene - traffic is being managed by the local council.