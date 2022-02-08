There is no indication of injury or that the fire will spread. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fire crews in Havelock North are currently battling a "well-involved" fire at a restaurant.

It's understood the crews were fighting a badly damaged building at Black Barn Vineyards and Restaurant on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Central Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they received multiple calls about a building on fire at 9.15pm.

Crews are currently working to contain the fire. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Crews arrived to find a well-involved fire in a restaurant," he said.

Additional help was sent from Napier.

Crews are currently working to contain the fire. He said there is no indication of injury or that the fire will spread.