Firefighters battle suspicious scrub fire in Whangārei overnight

Firefighters contained a 50 x 100 metre scrub fire in Whangārei overnight before it burnt itself out. File photo / NZME

A suspicious fire in Whangārei has burnt itself out during the night but firefighters will return this morning to check it hasn’t sparked up again.

Firefighters were called at 10.53pm to the fire on the Waimahanga Track in the Kioreroa Scenic Reserve in north Onerahi.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire measured about 50 x 100 metres.

Three fire trucks and two support vehicles attended the scene and contained the blaze.

It wasn’t endangering any properties and no evacuations were undertaken, he said.

Police had been made aware of the fire as it was suspicious, Pennefather said.

”The fire put itself out as there was very little wind but we will have a crew returning today to check the boundaries of the fire to ensure it has not spread any further.”