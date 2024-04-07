Firefighters battle shed fire in Whitianga

Emergency services were called to reports of a shed on fire on Cholmondeley Cres, Whitianga about 5.20pm.

Police are expected to remain at the scene of a shed fire in Whitianga overnight.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shed on fire on Cholmondeley Cres, Whitianga about 5.20pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

When crews arrived the shed, which measures about 15m by 9m, the fire was “well ablaze”, he said.

The fire was under control by 6pm. When asked if anyone was inside, the spokesman said further information would come from police.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald there would be a scene guard in place overnight at the address, with further inquiries to be undertaken in the morning.