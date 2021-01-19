Firefighters battle large scrub fire in Hawke's Bay overnight

Firefighters have been kept busy in Hawke's Bay and Beach Haven overnight. Photo / File

Firefighters have spent much of the night at the scene of a large scrub fire in Hawke's Bay.

Crews were called to the blaze on Korokipo Rd, in Fernhill, about 10.45pm and put up to six properties at risk.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze without any injuries reported or damage to any of the houses nearby.

Fire and Emergency NZ personnel remain at the scene to monitor for any flare-ups, however, and it is understood they will be there for much of today.

Meanwhile, 20 firefighters battled to bring a blaze under control in the Auckland suburb of Beach Haven, in Auckland, last night.

Authorities were called to Aeroview Drive about 7.40pm after reports of a blaze.

Video footage shows thick smoke billowing from the property involved and orange flames leaping from the house. No injuries were reported.

Restricted fire season

Many parts of the country remain in a restricted fire season - with Wairarapa entering a restricted fire season from 8am today.

Principal rural fire officer Phill Wishnowsky said it meant people needed a permit to light any outdoor fire.

"The change in season has been prompted by dryness across the area, and more hot dry weather to come," he said.

"There is plenty of dry vegetation around and if a fire started, it would spread very quickly."