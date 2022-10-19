Large fire at Whatipu early this morning. Video / Huia Volunteer Fire Brigade

A large fire at a West Auckland beach resulted in the evacuation of a local campground as firefighters battled the blaze.

Emergency services were called to Whatipu Beach, in Huia, after reports of a "significant fire" about 1am today.

Police said they had initially been called to the area because of reports two fishermen had failed to return home.

On arrival, about 12.45am, the responding officers spotted a fire at Whatipu Beach.

Waitematā West Area response manager, Senior Sergeant Grant Watson, said the police eagle helicopter quickly located the two fishermen, on arrival, and took them to safety.

A firefighter is dwarfed by a large blaze at Whatipu Beach, West Auckland, early today. Photo / Huia Volunteer Fire Brigage

Fire crews were then called to the scene.

Brigades from Huia and Laingholm responded to the significant blaze in the grasslands.

The neighbouring Whatipu Lodge and Campground were evacuated for safety reasons and the site used as an operations base by firefighters.

Huia Volunteer Fire Brigade said on its Facebook page that crews were focused on protecting the Whatipu Lodge and getting residents to safety.

"The high winds did not help the situation and the size of the fire escalated quickly. By dawn, the fire had been contained and no persons were injured."

Firefighters were set to keep watch, with assistance from Whatipu Lodge and Campground residents, to ensure the fire did not reignite.

"We'd like to thank our community for the kind words we've received," the Huia Volunteer Fire Brigade said.