Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Firefighters battle house fire on Don Buck Rd, Massey

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said they got a call to Don Buck Rd at 7.03pm, initially sending three fire trucks. Two more trucks were rushing to the scene at 7.40pm, he said. Photo / File NZH 03Mar17 - WGP 13Mar17 - CALLOUT: Firefighters put out a caravan blaze on Saturday night. WGP 29Nov17 - BUSY WEEK: The Whanganui Fire Service encourages residents to apply for permits this summer. PHOTO/BEVAN CONLEY WGP 12Dec17 - ON SITE: It took firefighters more than two hours to get a Bulls property fire under control. PHOTO/ BEVAN CONLEY WGP 17May18 - A house in Hudson Ave, Bulls, has significant fire and smoke damage after a kitchen fire. PHOTO / BEVAN CONLEY BTG 21Jun18 - WGP 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME HBG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME BTG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME NAG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME NZH 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME WGP 12Sep18 - Fire crews were called to a Burmah St house where a pot left on a stove triggered a smoke alarm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said they got a call to Don Buck Rd at 7.03pm, initially sending three fire trucks. Two more trucks were rushing to the scene at 7.40pm, he said. Photo / File NZH 03Mar17 - WGP 13Mar17 - CALLOUT: Firefighters put out a caravan blaze on Saturday night. WGP 29Nov17 - BUSY WEEK: The Whanganui Fire Service encourages residents to apply for permits this summer. PHOTO/BEVAN CONLEY WGP 12Dec17 - ON SITE: It took firefighters more than two hours to get a Bulls property fire under control. PHOTO/ BEVAN CONLEY WGP 17May18 - A house in Hudson Ave, Bulls, has significant fire and smoke damage after a kitchen fire. PHOTO / BEVAN CONLEY BTG 21Jun18 - WGP 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME HBG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME BTG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME NAG 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME NZH 25Jul18 - The Fire and Emergency New Zealand review covers the entire organisation of 14,000 professional and volunteer members.Photo / NZME WGP 12Sep18 - Fire crews were called to a Burmah St house where a pot left on a stove triggered a smoke alarm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters are battling a house fire on Massey’s Don Buck Rd, West Auckland this evening.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said they got a call to the scene at 7.03pm, initially sending three fire trucks. Two more trucks were rushing to the scene at 7.40pm, he said.

When crews arrived, they were confronted with a “well-involved” blaze, the spokesman said.

Firefighters had since contained the fire to the property and were working to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

All persons had been accounted for, he said.



Latest from New Zealand