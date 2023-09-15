Firefighters have contained a large fire in Newmarket.

Six fire trucks and one aerial unit were called to the three-storey residential building on Roxburgh St, off Khyber Pass Rd just after 11am.

The crews are now dampening down hot spots.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson told the Herald there are no reports of injuries, and no threats to any other properties nearby.

Fire investigators are also on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

It comes after an apartment building fire in the suburb in April.

