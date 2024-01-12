Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the central Auckland suburb of Newmarket this afternoon.
The fire broke out at an address on Carlton Gore Rd, adjacent to Auckland Domain, around 3.40pm.
A Herald photographer on the scene said fire crews have blocked traffic around the road.
A police spokesperson said they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with a blaze at a three-level building in Newmarket this afternoon.
“At around 3.41pm, police were notified of the fire at an address on Carlton Gore Rd.
“The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
“Police are undertaking traffic control measures in the area, and motorists are advised to expect delays, or avoid the area if possible.”
More to come.