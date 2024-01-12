Fire crews and police have blocked traffic around Carlton Gore Rd in Newmarket. Video / Shayne Currie

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the central Auckland suburb of Newmarket this afternoon.

The fire broke out at an address on Carlton Gore Rd, adjacent to Auckland Domain, around 3.40pm.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a building on Carlton Gore Road around 3:40pm. Photo / Shayne Currie

A Herald photographer on the scene said fire crews have blocked traffic around the road.

A police spokesperson said they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with a blaze at a three-level building in Newmarket this afternoon.

CARLTON GORE RD, NEWMARKET - 3:45PM

Due to a fire/smoke Carlton Gore Rd is CLOSED in both directions between Park Rd and George St, in Newmarket. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. pic.twitter.com/YidnEzNJH6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 12, 2024

“At around 3.41pm, police were notified of the fire at an address on Carlton Gore Rd.

“The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

“Police are undertaking traffic control measures in the area, and motorists are advised to expect delays, or avoid the area if possible.”

More to come.