Police are asking for information after an incident in which a firearm was shot in Lower Hutt overnight.

Police responded to reports of a firearm being discharged at a residential property on Riverside Drive South in the suburb of Waiwhetu about midnight.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Hutt Valley Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information that may assist the investigation.

“Police have attended the scene this morning and conducted a scene examination,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist police please contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using update report and quote file number 230831/4584.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



