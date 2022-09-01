Fire tears through South Auckland home, one injured

Emergency services respond to a house fire on Mahia Rd in Manurewa, Auckland. Video / Darren Masters

Emergency services respond to a house fire on Mahia Rd in Manurewa, Auckland. Video / Darren Masters

A person has been injured after a fire tore through a house in Manurewa this morning.

Emergency services responded to the blaze at a Mahia Rd property after the alarm was raised shortly after 9am.

St John confirmed a person injured in the blaze was treated at the scene.

A Wattle Downs home has been gutted by fire this morning. Photo / Darren Masters

"One rapid-response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated one patient in a minor condition. No transport was required," said the spokesperson.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to the blaze on Mahia Rd in Wattle Downs at 9.12am.

"The fire was well involved when crews arrived. Two fire trucks are currently in attendance."

Plumes of smoke from the Mahia Rd blaze could be seen several kilometres away. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

At the height of the blaze plumes of smoke could be seen several kilometres away across across Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Auckland Transport said a section of Mahia Rd had been closed and bus route 361 had been forced to take a detour.

Motorists could expect minor delays.

Due to a house fire, part of Mahia Road is closed. Bus route 361 is detouring around the closure and the following stop on Mahia Road is missed:

Stop 2145 - Mcdivitt Street: Use Stop 2147 - Elim Christan Centre

Minor delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/5cY0V6mSyT — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 1, 2022

The property shows extensive damage from the blaze with part of the roof caved in.