Police appeal for public help to find two people who set a Mangakino house alight on Monday, June 24. Video / NZ Police

Police say a house was deliberately set alight in Mangakino and are seeking help to find two people caught on video, one of whom may have received burns during the incident.

Video footage of the incident shows two people approaching the front door.

One of those smashes the glass sliding door before the other approaches with a container of what appears to be an accellerant and pours it over the deck and into the smashed doors.

They then make several attempts to light the fire before it erupts into an explosion of light.

The incident happened on June 24, about 1am, on Korari Crescent in Mangakino.