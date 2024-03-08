Fire sending plumes of smoke over Auckland’s Northwestern motorway

A fire is sending plumes of smoke over Auckland’s Northwestern as commuters make the afternoon school run.
Fire and Emergency were not immediately able to provide an update on the situation.
The blaze comes as two people were injured following an explosion at an apartment building in central Wellington this afternoon.
Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in Church St after receiving reports of a fire in a building shortly before 1pm.
Wellington Free Ambulance said it sent three ambulances to the scene and two cars.