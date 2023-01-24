Fire rips through Wairoa home, investigation under way

Police at the scene of the house fire in Wairoa on Wednesday morning. Photo / The Wairoa Star

An investigation is under way to find the cause of a house fire in Wairoa.

The fire at a single-storey home on Apatu St started shortly after 1am on Wednesday and was “well involved” when firefighters arrived.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters were at the scene for about three hours.

The fire caused extensive fire to the home. Photo / The Wairoa Star

She said there were no injuries reported and an investigation was under way into the source of the blaze.

Police were also at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Two fire trucks from Wairoa and one from Nuhaka fire stations attended the blaze.

