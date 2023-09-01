The Fire and Emergency New Zealand rural pump truck before it crashed. Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

A new fire-fighting water pump truck worth about $340,000 is likely to be written off after it crashed on its way to the depot on Thursday.

The truck was being delivered to Tauranga when it rolled on State Highway 28, on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Range, just after 10am.

One person was in the truck and was taken to hospital and discharged later that day. Two Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crews went to the crash.

Fenz strategy and capability development deputy chief executive Sarah Sinclair told the Bay of Plenty Times the new 4WD truck was on its way to the depot in Tauranga.

From there, it was going to be deployed to the Southern Lakes Volunteer Fire Brigade, based in Kuratau, on the southwest of Lake Taupō.

Sinclair said the truck was a water tank and pump, which was generally used for fighting fires in the natural environment and smaller structure fires. It could also be used to transport crew and equipment.

“We are still assessing but expect the truck to be written off.”

She said the details of a replacement water tank and pump had not yet been determined so the station would continue to use its current vehicle.

Fenz is investigating the incident.