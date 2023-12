State Highway 25A re-opens, the moment of truth for finance minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a scrub fire on Auckland’s Māngere Mountain.

Images from the scene by a Herald journalist show a blaze on the side of the South Auckland volcanic cone.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they are responding to multiple reports of a scrub fire in the suburb of Māngere Bridge.

Four fire crews and one support vehicle are currently in attendance.

Four fire crews are fighting a blaze on Māngere Mountain. Photo / Todd Murray

More to come