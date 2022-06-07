Fire on 25th floor of Auckland's PwC Tower contained

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says teams were called out just before 9pm after an alarm activated. Photo / Hayden Woodward

More than two dozen firefighters descended on the PwC Tower in downtown Auckland on Tuesday night.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said teams were called out just before 9pm after an alarm activated.

Seven fire trucks were on the scene - with the fire on the 25th floor of the building - which sits on Customs Street West.

The 180m, 41-level building owned by Precinct Properties is the second tallest structure in Auckland behind the Sky Tower.

The electrical fire had since been contained.