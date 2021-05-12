Fire investigators looking at cause of Taumarunui house fire

Crews were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Crescent just after 7am on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is treating a house fire in Taumarunui as suspicious after spending hours battling the blaze.

Emergency services were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Cres just after 7.15am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

A FENZ spokesperson said no one was in the property when crews arrived.

Crews from two fire engines from Taumarunui and one from Maranui were on-site battling the blaze.

The last appliance left the scene just after midday on Thursday.

The spokesperson said fire investigators will spend Thursday afternoon investigating the cause. It is being treated as suspicious.