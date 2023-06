Two Whanganui crews attended the Te Mawae St fire early on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

Two Whanganui crews attended the Te Mawae St fire early on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

A shed fire in Whanganui East early on Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.

The fire happened in Te Mawae St around 2.45am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said two crews responded and had the fire fully extinguished after two and a half hours.

The fire had since been deemed suspicious and referred to the police who said inquiries were ongoing.

A specialist fire investigator also attended to determine the cause of the blaze.