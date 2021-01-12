Fire in Papakura scrap metal yard, plumes of smoke seen across south Auckland

A scrap metal yard has caught fire. Photo / Supplied

Plumes of black smoke can be seen in Papakura as a fire takes hold of a scrap metal yard.

Workers from nearby businesses are evacuating the scene.

Fire services were called to the scene on Hunua Rd just after 8am.

Witnesses said there was a chemical smell in the area. Photo / Supplied

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said they got the first report of the blaze at 8.03am.

A total of 10 fire trucks and two helicopters are helping at the scene as well.

Fire and Emergency ENZ confirmed they are at a scrap metal yard and the size of the blaze is currently measuring about 25m by 15m.

Fire services were called to the scene just after 8am. Photo / Supplied

There are no reports of injuries, the spokeswoman said, and there is no danger to any neighbouring properties at this stage.

People have been posting on social media from as far away as Pukekohe saying they can see the smoke from the blaze.

A witness said there was a "a definite plastic/chemical smell."